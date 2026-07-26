‘We have littered the area, we need to clean up’: Volunteers before leaving Jantar Mantar

Volunteers cleaning the protest site, after their demands were met at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Saturday. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

As Bollywood songs blared, supporters hugged each other, clicked selfies and danced to celebrate Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on Saturday, hundreds of volunteers at Jantar Mantar quietly formed a human chain, slipped on gloves and began cleaning the protest site people had occupied for over a month.

Outside Gate 2 of the Jantar Mantar Metro station, which was opened after the protest was withdrawn by the CJP, a volunteer in a green reflective jacket called out to those celebrating – “We all know how to clean. Could you please step inside (the human chain)?”

Within minutes, the human chain stretched across the road, as volunteers swept the streets and put litter into black garbage bags even as a pungent smell lingered in the air.