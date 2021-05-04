We can’t be blind… when people are dying: Delhi HC raps Centre

The Delhi Court High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for calling “rhetoric” the statement made by Delhi government that “people are dying” due to lack of sufficient oxygen supply to the hospitals. (File photo)

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said, “This is not rhetoric. It is unfortunate. We can’t be blind. This is an emotional matter when people are dying. It is a matter of people’s lives and liberty.”

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma earlier took exception to the submission made by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, who is representing the Delhi government, that people are dying. Sharma said, “we can eschew the rhetoric”.

Delhi government on Tuesday argued before the court that the Centre also needs to take over tanker distribution in the country as there are 1631 cryogenic, argon and nitrogen tankers in the country with a combined capacity of 24,490 MTs in India. Mehra said at present only around 8,000 MTs are being transported and there could be better utilisation of tankers.

However, the Centre said Mehra’s statement does not take into account the turnaround and transition time of the tankers. The court said major suppliers or technical people could be involved by the Centre for better utilisation of tankers.