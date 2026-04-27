‘We are from Bihar, but why was he so angry?’: Mother of youth killed in Delhi

Meena Devi, on Sunday (Apr 27), was shattered to learn that her 21-year-old son would never come back home. She had bid goodbye to him the night before as he left for the birthday party of his friend’s child when he was allegedly shot dead following an altercation with a Delhi Police head constable, according to news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am in Jaffarpur Kalan village. Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan were standing on the road after attending the birthday celebration, when the accused, identified as Neeraj, allegedly shot him at point-blank range during an argument, police said in a statement.

Pandav was killed, and his friend was injured in the shooting. The family alleged that the accused is a Delhi Police head constable. However, the police have not yet confirmed the claim.

Police said the Jaffarpur Kalan police station received information around 2:30 am from a hospital about two people admitted with gunshot wounds. One was declared brought dead.

Pandav’s mother, Meena Devi, recounting the sequence of events, said, “My son had gone to celebrate the birthday of his friend’s child at his house. We live in Kumar Colony in Uttam Nagar, and after the celebration, they were leaving for work.”

Eyewitness and Pandav’s friend Rupesh Kumar said that around 10 people attended his son’s birthday celebrations, following which some people left in a car and others were on a scooter or a bike.

A man identified as Neeraj allegedly approached the victims from a rooftop and questioned their presence moments before the incident escalated, he said.

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“He started screaming, ‘You are Bihari, leave from here,’ and even abused my mother and sister. He told me to call someone named Deepak. When I went closer to him, he suddenly took out a gun, I don’t know from where, maybe his pocket. The boys on the scooter got scared and started to move away, but he loaded the gun again. He kept abusing us,” Rupesh said.

‘We are from Bihar, yes, but why was he so angry about that’

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused then fired at them.

“The moment he got to know that we are from Bihar, he opened fire and fled,” she claimed.

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“My son Pandav was shot and died there. His friend Krishan was also shot and is injured. We are from Bihar, yes, but why was he so angry about that?” she said.

She added that Pandav was one of her two sons.

“We never imagined something like this could happen. Our children go out at night to work, how will they go now if they can be shot like this on the way?” she asked.