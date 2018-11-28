‘We are all evil’: Police probe murder-suicide and a message on floor

A day after the bodies of a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were found in a room in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, police have registered a case of murder. According to police, Abhishek Mondal, a web developer by profession, allegedly slit Aishna’s throat with a kitchen knife. He then scribbled a suicide note on the floor before hanging himself from the fan.

Using a red and black sketch pen, Abhishek allegedly wrote: “Suicide is the last resort to depression” and “we are all evil”. On Tuesday, Aishna’s family came to the capital from Kolkata to take her body. Her father told The Indian Express: “Abhishek had been pushing my daughter to marry him, but she rejected his advances. He even turned up at our house and threatened to commit suicide.”

Abhishek’s body, meanwhile, remained unclaimed, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Singh said, “We have registered a murder case. The FSL and crime teams found a knife at the crime scene.” Police said the teams will also conduct a handwriting analysis to confirm if Abhishek wrote the message on the floor. A senior police officer said, “A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, in which Abhishek wrote that the woman allegedly did not value him or give him respect.”

A neighbour told police that the couple were living together until two months ago, when Aishna asked Abhishek to move out. “The woman did not want any contact with Abhishek. She had gone to Kolkata recently, and Abhishek turned up at her parents’ home and asked her to marry him. Her father said he can’t agree to the wedding if his daughter is against it.”

On the day of the incident, police said the man went to her house in Delhi and locked the door. The neighbour called PCR when the woman didn’t respond to calls. Police broke down the door and found them dead. “The woman’s throat had a deep cut, and two phones were next to her,” said an officer.

“One phone ran out of battery and the other is locked. We are trying to figure which one belonged to Abhishek, so we can get in touch with the people he spoke to before the murder to shed more light on the case,” the officer added.