‘We all are dog lovers’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces new dog shelters in Capital

While announcing the Delhi State Budget for 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will allocate Rs 62 crore for the renovation and modernisation of veterinary hospitals. She further said, “The government cares about the welfare of animals alongside the well-being of humans. There are many dog lovers in Delhi. We are all dog lovers.”

She added that dogs in Delhi need to be fed and cared for, and for that, dog shelters will be constructed where people can feed them. If there is any diseased dog, people can drop it at these shelters. She said facilities for cows, dogs, and birds will be built.