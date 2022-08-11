scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, claiming it waived Rs 10 lakh crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh crore of taxes of super rich people and their companies.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 5:10:57 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

There seems to be something wrong with the Centre’s finances the way it is “strongly opposing” free facilities for people, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in states share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.

He said the Centre collects huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 lakh per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities.

Also Read |Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks referendum on how to spend public funds

“What has happened all of sudden that Centre is citing lack of funds even for paying pension to soldiers. There seems to be something wrong with its finances,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise

Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, claiming it waived Rs 10 lakh crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh crore of taxes of super rich people and their companies.

More from Delhi

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 05:10:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
Punjab CM accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Punjab CM accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement