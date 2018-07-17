Waterlogging year after year, Minto Bridge problem proverbial: Delhi HC

A bus stranded on a waterlogged Minto Road — the second time this monsoon. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A bus stranded on a waterlogged Minto Road — the second time this monsoon. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi High Court Monday rapped the Centre and the Delhi government over its failure to tackle waterlogging in the capital during the monsoon, and observed that water accumulates at the same intersections and under the same flyovers — even after years of warning authorities.

“Waterlogging is a recurring problem and occurs every year in Delhi,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice

C Hari Shankar said, asking authorities “why action taken is not visible in reality”.

“Year after year, waterlogging occurs at the same places. The one under Minto Bridge had become proverbial. What are authorities doing? Why can’t they take a macro view? Later, there is a knee-jerk reaction each time. This year, the airport was flooded,” it observed.

“Waterlogging exposes the falsity in claims made by authorities,” it said, adding that “it is a shocking state of affairs as Barapullah flyover — constructed before the 2010 Commonwealth Games and considered to be a panacea for easing traffic flow by connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Jangpura — is beset with the problem of waterlogging”.

The remarks by the bench were made as it took suo motu cognizance of news reports highlighting that heavy rains had hit traffic. It came on a day when the capital’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 32 mm of rainfall. The Palam observatory recorded 25.2 mm rain, while Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 30.8 mm, 38.6 mm, 1.7 mm rains respectively.

The court further observed that the fallout of waterlogging was not only the loss of man-hours, since idling engines of vehicles also add to air pollution.

It issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government, municipal corporations and others authorities and sought to know steps taken to address the issue.

The court directed the chief secretary to find out why life was thrown out of gear if precautionary steps had been taken. “Was money spent to remove waterlogging?” it asked.

On Monday, over 20 complaints of waterlogging were received from across the city.

Light rain is expected on Tuesday as well.

