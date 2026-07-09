Waterlogging, traffic snarls persist as rain ravages Gurgaon for second day in a row

Commuters found themselves battling traffic snarls while also wading through murky, ankle-deep water, as several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In just three hours — from 12 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday — Gurgaon received 33 mm of rain, bringing the city to a grinding halt for the second consecutive day.

As a result, commuters found themselves battling traffic snarls while also wading through murky, ankle-deep water, as several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging.

The brunt of the rainfall was felt across four main stretches. Vehicles struggled to move through a heavily flooded Atul Kataria Chowk, while two-wheeler riders struggled to make their way through a waterlogged stretch near the Rapid Metro in Sikanderpur.

Similarly, scenes of chaos prevailed outside the Rajiv Chowk petrol pump, where traffic came to a standstill in the wake of the heavy downpour. Meanwhile, pedestrians and motorists alike had to contend with flooded lanes near Sheetla Mata Road.