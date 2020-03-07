Waterlogging, jams as rain lashes Delhi

Strong, gusty winds were also witnessed. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) Strong, gusty winds were also witnessed. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Strong showers lashed the capital Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of the city and also breaking the record of highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of March, since 2015.

Hail was also reported in parts of the National Capital Region Friday coupled with strong, gusty winds of about 50kmph, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 20.4mm of rainfall in 24 hours since 8.30 am Thursday. On Friday, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, there was 16.8mm of rainfall.

The 24-hour rainfall figure recorded on Friday is the highest for the month of March since 2015, when it was 56.8mm on March 2.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said, “The reason behind the rains has been a strong Western Disturbance, which was slow moving and that’s why rains were recorded over two days.”

Parts of the city received more rainfall than others, such as the Ridge, which recorded 24.8mm of rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Friday. The figure in Palam was 22.3mm and Lodhi Road 17.8mm.

Dark clouds covered the sky in parts of the city by late afternoon and the showers brought traffic to a standstill in some areas.

In North Delhi, traffic was affected on Rani Jhansi Road after a wall of an Eidgah collapsed in the rain, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Waterlogging also affected traffic from Majnu Ka Tila towards Wazirabad, and obstruction in the flow was reported from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar after a vehicle broke down around 7pm, police said.

The rains over the past couple of days have also brought down the mercury. The maximum temperature recorded Friday was 22.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

It is forecast that parts of the city may get slight drizzle or very light rain on Saturday, and the sky would be partly cloudy with maximum and minimum temperatures being 25 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Srivastava said the next Western Disturbance is expected to hit the capital on the day of Holi, March 10, when a slight drizzle is expected in the night. The following day could also receive light rain.

