Waterlogging complaints pour in from parts of Delhi after heavy rain

As heavy rain lashed Delhi on Monday morning, complaints poured in from across the city to the Public Works Department (PWD) flood control room about waterlogging, clogged drains and fallen trees.

The official handle of the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted there was heavy waterlogging at Kashapera underpass and advised commuters against using the route. A resident of sector 25, Rohini complained that sewers that had been desilted were blocked again.

Another resident posted a photo of two trees that had fallen and blocked the road at Vikaspuri. While some pertained to roads that come under the MCDs, many have been registered by the PWD. Another waterlogging complaint from Najafgarh was registered by the department.

An official said, “Once a complaint has been registered, officials from the control room inform the field officer. They are expected to resolve the issue and then update it on the database. In a few cases, additional pumps need to be deployed. In other cases such as those of plastic bags blocking drains, staff is sent and the issue is resolved.”

The PWD flood control room can be reached at 23490323 on phone and 8130188222 on WhatsApp during the day.