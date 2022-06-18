Waterlogging at Ring Road-IP Estate, Sisodia takes stock

To prevent waterlogging at IP Estate opposite the WHO building during the monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) is installing nine pumps and is constructing a stormwater drain along with a sump of 5 lakh litres capacity, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The stormwater drain is coming up under IPGCL’s plant. A PWD official said it will be ready in 6-7 days.

Inspecting the site on Friday, Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said, “Minto Bridge was considered a hotspot for waterlogging during the rain. In the last two years, the Arvind Kejriwal government worked on it. Due to our work, there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge last year… Last year, the place (IP Estate opposite WHO building) has emerged as a new waterlogging hotspot. Taking cognizance of the situation, some important steps have been taken by the PWD to deal with the problem. Our engineers have made all arrangements well in advance this time.”

Kejriwal in a tweet also said, “We are trying our best to ensure that the public doesn’t face any inconvenience this time.”

The PWD has also increased the height of the road for easy flow of rainwater.

Besides, the department has set up a 24×7 Central Control Room from where 10 severe waterlogging sites will be monitored through CCTVs. The other critical locations are Pul Prahaladpur, Jahangirpuri, Zakhira flyover among others.

The government has also made preparations to avoid waterlogging at these critical locations. This includes desilting and construction of drains, sumps, raising levels of roads, installation of new motors, pumps, CCTV cameras at waterlogging hotspots, and alarm systems.