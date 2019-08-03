Waterlogging at major junctions: Hour of rain wreaks havoc in Gurgaon

The underpass at IFFCO Chowk was flooded, a boundary wall in Udyog Vihar gave way causing three parked cars to slip into a construction site, and several areas were waterlogged — all in the course of an hour as heavy rain lashed Gurgaon Friday. The city recorded 32 mm of rain till 5 pm.

According to officials, among the worst affected areas was the Golf Course Road, which houses several upscale gated condominiums, malls and offices. Waterlogging was reported at four major points along the stretch — Genpact Chowk, Sikanderpur, AIT Chowk and the Ghata T-point. While commuters had to wade through ankle-deep water at Genpact Chowk, water had reached up to the bonnets of the cars at AIT Chowk.

Himanshu Garg, DCP (Traffic), said, “There were instances of waterlogging across the city, including on Sikanderpur Power House Road, Jwala Mills Road and at AIT Chowk. We have a standard drill to respond to such situations, which includes ensuring enough personnel are deployed in these areas. Traffic movement was slow, but no traffic jams were reported as such.”

Even as most underpasses in the city remained clear despite the rain, the right turn underpass at IFFCO Chowk, where waterlogging had been reported last month, was inundated once again Friday. The structure had been opened to commuters only in March this year.

According to officials, although all pumps inside the underpass were operational, a strong gush of water flowed in from the direction of Sikanderpur and MG Road around 4 pm, burying the structure under water.

“As a result, a small section of the ramp leading out of the underpass also collapsed, and the walls and drains of the structure were damaged. We will have to close it for some time to carry out repair work,” said Saurabh Singhal, team leader and traffic transportation expert at Bloom Companies LLC, the NHAI consultant for the underpass.

“We have made provisions for pumps, but water that collects at Sikanderpur flows towards IFFCO Chowk via MG Road, and since the underpass is the lowest point, it gets collected there. It is difficult to pump it out because water keeps flowing in,” Singhal added.

“The water has been pumped out, but there is some silt remaining to be removed, which will be done in the morning. We expect to open the underpass by noon,” said Singhal.

Waterlogging was also witnessed at Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Hanuman Chowk and Railway Road. Officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), however, claimed that waterlogging at all areas under its jurisdiction had been cleared by 5 pm.

“Water that had collected has been pumped out. We have permanent pumps installed at two vulnerable points — one in Sector 28 and the other at Jwala Mills Road. In addition, we have four tractors with eight pumps,” said Lalit Arora, Superintending Engineer, GMDA. He said that it took “around an hour” to pump out water at AIT Chowk.

At a construction site in Udyog Vihar, a boundary wall collapsed, with three cars falling into the site. “There was construction activity going on around 2 pm, they were digging for a basement. As a result, the mound of sand above collapsed, and the boundary wall of an adjoining building gave way,” said a police officer from the Udyog Vihar police station.

“Three cars that were parked on the other side of the boundary wall also slipped into the construction site and were damaged. Nobody was injured in the incident,” the officer said.