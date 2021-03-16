Water trolleys in Delhi to get upgrade: Fully automated with sensors

The policy says water will be dispensed by accepting coins. (Archive photo)

Stainless steel water dispensers, automatic sensors, push buttons — these features are part of a new design for water trolleys, which are to be rolled out in several South MCD areas.

As per the policy passed by the civic body on Monday, the trolleys can be stainless steel and fitted with a dispenser or can be a basic manually operated steel cart. “Water will be dispensed by accepting coins… (The trolley will have a) controller, flow sensor, battery and electronic push buttons,” reads the policy.

Leader of house of South MCD Narendra Chawla said the trolleys will have provisions to ensure health standards, and will give an aesthetic look to the city.

While contractors will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 and an annual fee of Rs 1,000 for water trolleys, the registration fee for trolleys on e-rickshaws will be Rs 5,000 while the annual charge will be Rs 2,000.

The policy also insists on use of biodegradable glasses instead of plastic ones, and mandates a covered dustbin for disposal of waste. It further insists on use of Delhi Jal Board water in the trolleys: “If other water is used, it should have a water fitness report from a government lab.”

The policy also restricts parking at sites during business hours.

The capital has 1,623 such trolleys, which charge around Rs 2 for a glass of water. The MCD keeps a check on health norms but does not regulate prices.

Chawla said the water plant owner can decide whether to increase rates or not, and added that the corporation’s main concern is that water should be fit for consumption.