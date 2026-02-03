Water treatment plant at Chandrawal to be operational this year, to cate to 11% of Delhi’s population

The Delhi government on Monday said that a new water treatment plant at Chandrawal, with a capacity of 105 million gallons per day (MGD), being built at a cost of Rs 599 crore, is expected to become operational later this year.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after CM Rekha Gupta chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Jal Board to assess summer preparedness, stated that the project — first approved in 2012 — suffered delays due to repeated tender cancellations, funding issues and “negligence of the previous government”, leading to a sharp escalation in costs. The current government, it said, has provided additional budgetary support and resolved technical bottlenecks to fast-track the work.

Once commissioned, the plant will supply treated water to around 92 sq km or about 6.2 per cent of Delhi’s total area, and is expected to benefit nearly 11 per cent of the city’s population. Areas such as Model Town, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Matiya Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and R K Puram assembly constituencies are among those slated to receive improved supply.

“The completion of this ambitious project will help reduce leakage and technological inefficiencies, improve water quality and ensure a more reliable supply to residents,” CM Gupta was quoted as saying.

The CMO said that water distribution pipelines will also be replaced under a Rs 1,331-crore programme, covering the West, East and Central Chandrawal zones. The pipeline upgrade will include network strengthening, installation of meters, reduction of illegal connections and establishment of grievance redressal centres. The aim, according to the statement, is to bring down non-revenue water from the existing 30-45 per cent levels, thereby curbing losses and providing more water to consumers.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Monday, CM Gupta said that the fund of Rs 1,348 allocated to Delhi in the Union Budget will be spent on infrastructure, water and other basic facilities. She said that initiatives like the Chandrawal plant will improve water supply, enhance pressure in older areas and advance the goal of round-the-clock water availability.

She also said that there is continuous dialogue on funds and projects and that the Centre has ensured that Delhi’s interests get special attention in the Union Budget. “Sectors such as road, water, transport, health, employment and security improve most effectively when the Centre and the state work together, and this Budget reflects the strength of that cooperation,” she said.