scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13

Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday.

Water supply will be affected in parts of North, Northwest, West and Southwest Delhi. The DJB has advised residents to store water in view of the disruption later this week. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant.

Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. The DJB is working on interconnections of new pipelines carrying raw water within the Haiderpur water treatment plant, the communication added.

Water supply will be affected in parts of North, Northwest, West and Southwest Delhi. The DJB has advised residents to store water in view of the disruption later this week.

The areas that will be affected include Anand Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Tagore Garden, Moti Nagar, parts of Pitampura, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Shakurpur, Shalimar Bagh, Meera Bagh, Mangolpuri, Pushpanjali Enclave, parts of Uttam Nagar, Maya Puri, Inder Puri, Sultanpuri, Rani Bagh, Haiderpur village, Basai Darapur, Raja Garden, Raghubir Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Sainik Vihar, Jor Bagh, Madipur village, Punjabi Bagh extension, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Krishna Puri, Chand Nagar, Kirari Village, Rohini Sector 20 to 35, Prahaladpur, Shahbad village and dairy, and Ashok Nagar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
More from Delhi

To request water tankers, residents can contact 1916, 01120873096 (L Block Mangolpuri), 011-27700231, (Holambi), 011-25281197 (Paschim Vihar), 011-25174140 (Shivaji Enclave), 9211447447 (R Block Rajendra Nagar), 9650092477 (Sultanpuri E Block), 9650911557 (Kirari), 011-27308015 (Ashok Vihar) and 011-25223658 (Punjabi Bagh).

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 20:52 IST
Next Story

‘Never slept with makeup on’: Hailey Bieber shares effective skincare habits

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close