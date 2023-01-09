Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13

Water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant.

Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. The DJB is working on interconnections of new pipelines carrying raw water within the Haiderpur water treatment plant, the communication added.

Water supply will be affected in parts of North, Northwest, West and Southwest Delhi. The DJB has advised residents to store water in view of the disruption later this week.

The areas that will be affected include Anand Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Tagore Garden, Moti Nagar, parts of Pitampura, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Shakurpur, Shalimar Bagh, Meera Bagh, Mangolpuri, Pushpanjali Enclave, parts of Uttam Nagar, Maya Puri, Inder Puri, Sultanpuri, Rani Bagh, Haiderpur village, Basai Darapur, Raja Garden, Raghubir Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Sainik Vihar, Jor Bagh, Madipur village, Punjabi Bagh extension, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Krishna Puri, Chand Nagar, Kirari Village, Rohini Sector 20 to 35, Prahaladpur, Shahbad village and dairy, and Ashok Nagar.

To request water tankers, residents can contact 1916, 01120873096 (L Block Mangolpuri), 011-27700231, (Holambi), 011-25281197 (Paschim Vihar), 011-25174140 (Shivaji Enclave), 9211447447 (R Block Rajendra Nagar), 9650092477 (Sultanpuri E Block), 9650911557 (Kirari), 011-27308015 (Ashok Vihar) and 011-25223658 (Punjabi Bagh).