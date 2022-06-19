scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Water supply to be hit in some parts of Delhi today

The city has been facing a prolonged shortage of water this summer with the Yamuna drying up in some parts. The DJB had issued a similar notice on June 9 stating that water will be available at low pressure from June 10 onwards, till sufficient raw water is available.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 12:08:36 am
The Chandrawal water treatment plant produces around 90 MGD, while the Wazirabad WTP produces 120 MGD.

Water supply is likely to be affected in parts of Delhi on Sunday due to reduction of the pond level at Wazirabad, according to a communication from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The level of the pond at Wazirabad was 667.30 ft against a normal level of 674.50 ft, and the receipt of water from the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) was also low, the DJB said. This has affected water production at the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants which draw raw water from the Wazirabad pond. The DSB and CLC carry water from Haryana to Delhi.

Water supply is likely to be available at low pressure in the morning and evening on Sunday. Areas that are likely to be affected are parts of South Delhi, Delhi Cantt, areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Civil Lines, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Tughlaqabad, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Greater Kailash and Burari.

