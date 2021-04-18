Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi for a week

DJB's water supply capacity is already impacted due to a reduced flow in the Yamuna due to inadequate rain. (File)

Water supply is likely to be impacted for about a week Saturday evening onwards, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, due to a reduction in water availability from the Upper Ganga Canal. In a statement, the DJB said supply will remain affected in parts of east, north east, south Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council areas till the situation improves.

The Upper Ganga Canal, which begins from UP’s Muradnagar, supplies about 240 million gallons per day of water to Delhi — accounting for more than a quarter of its potable water sources. A DJB official said, “The reason behind reduction in water availability in the canal, as informed by UP authorities, is that there has been less rainfall and snow melt this past year, which has decreased water level in the Ganga.”

Delhi was receiving about 200 MGD on Saturday morning. The DJB said in a statement that production at two water treatment plants that rely on the Ganga canal — Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi — has been affected by 25%-30% due to low water availability. Officials said authorities in the neighbouring state are making efforts to restore normal flow in the canal, however, water levels are expected to fluctuate over the next few days.

Areas that will likely see water supply affected include Babarpur, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar and other nearby areas, the statement said.