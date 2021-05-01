scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 30, 2021
Most read

Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi

As a result, the Board said, water production at three plants has been curtailed to a certain level.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 12:34:16 am
water supply, yamuna, delhi water supply, delhi water supply news, delhi jal board, delhi news, indian expressIn a statement, the DJB blamed Haryana for reducing the amount of water released in the river and said supply in Delhi will remain affected till the situation improves. (File photo)

Water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected Saturday onwards due to a reduction in water level in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

In a statement on Friday, the DJB claimed Haryana was not releasing the required amount of raw water in the river, which is causing a shortage in the capital.

As a result, the Board said, water production at three plants has been curtailed to a certain level. Areas likely to be affected include places around Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Delhi Gate, Burari and areas within the New Delhi Municipal Council. “… Water supply shall be affected on May 1 in the morning and evening and so on till the pond level improves to normal,” the DJB statement said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Officials in the DJB and also in Haryana government have said that due to less snowmelt and inadequate rainfall over the past year, water level in the Yamuna has remained low.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Haryana officials have also claimed that they are supplying the required amount of water to Delhi, even as they face a shortage within the state.

Rain expected this week

Delhi is set to experience light rain on Sunday and much of next week, bringing down soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Showers on Sunday would be accompanied by strong winds of around 40 kmph, the IMD forecast states.

Click here for more

Delhi received 3mm of rainfall this April against the normal average of 13mm for the month, as per the IMD’s climatological data.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement
x