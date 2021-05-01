Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi

In a statement, the DJB blamed Haryana for reducing the amount of water released in the river and said supply in Delhi will remain affected till the situation improves. (File photo)

Water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected Saturday onwards due to a reduction in water level in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

In a statement on Friday, the DJB claimed Haryana was not releasing the required amount of raw water in the river, which is causing a shortage in the capital.

As a result, the Board said, water production at three plants has been curtailed to a certain level. Areas likely to be affected include places around Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Delhi Gate, Burari and areas within the New Delhi Municipal Council. “… Water supply shall be affected on May 1 in the morning and evening and so on till the pond level improves to normal,” the DJB statement said.

Officials in the DJB and also in Haryana government have said that due to less snowmelt and inadequate rainfall over the past year, water level in the Yamuna has remained low.

Haryana officials have also claimed that they are supplying the required amount of water to Delhi, even as they face a shortage within the state.

Rain expected this week

Delhi is set to experience light rain on Sunday and much of next week, bringing down soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Showers on Sunday would be accompanied by strong winds of around 40 kmph, the IMD forecast states.

Delhi received 3mm of rainfall this April against the normal average of 13mm for the month, as per the IMD’s climatological data.