Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
286 (48.0)
Bangladesh
vs
314/9 (50.0)
India
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India beat Bangladesh to reach semifinals
Water supply to be hit in Gurgaonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/water-supply-to-be-hit-in-gurgaon-5811811/

Water supply to be hit in Gurgaon

“This is to inform that special repair of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk from Boosting Station, Sector 16, has been scheduled for 04.07.2019.... and water supply will be affected from 7 am to 7 pm,” states the public notice.

gurgaon, gurgaon water supply, iffco chowk, 12 hour supply shut down, gurugram water pipeline repair, water pipeline repair, gurugram water supply, water supply to be hampered, indian express
Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is planning to undertake “special repair” work of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk. (Representational image)

Water supply in several parts of Gurgaon will be affected between 7 am and 7 pm Thursday, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority planning to undertake “special repair” work of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk.

“This is to inform that special repair of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk from Boosting Station, Sector 16, has been scheduled for 04.07.2019, due to which there will be full shutdown for 12 hours, and water supply will be affected from 7 am to 7 pm,” states the public notice, signed by Rajesh Bansal, Superintending Engineer-III at GMDA.

Officials said the shutdown implies there will be no water supply from the Boosting Station to the Master Water Supply Zone-II. Areas impacted include Sectors 17, 29, 42, 43, Sushant Lok-I, MG Road, DLF Phase – I, II, III. “All residents are advised to use water judiciously on 04.07.2019 to avoid complete dry condition,” states the notice.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Driver-son assault: Delhi Police told to finish enquiry soon
2 Delhi: AAP, BJP spar over cost of building classrooms in schools
3 Delhi: Police suspect Model Town thieves hit other targets too