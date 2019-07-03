Water supply to be hit in Gurgaon

Water supply in several parts of Gurgaon will be affected between 7 am and 7 pm Thursday, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority planning to undertake “special repair” work of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk.

“This is to inform that special repair of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk from Boosting Station, Sector 16, has been scheduled for 04.07.2019, due to which there will be full shutdown for 12 hours, and water supply will be affected from 7 am to 7 pm,” states the public notice, signed by Rajesh Bansal, Superintending Engineer-III at GMDA.

Officials said the shutdown implies there will be no water supply from the Boosting Station to the Master Water Supply Zone-II. Areas impacted include Sectors 17, 29, 42, 43, Sushant Lok-I, MG Road, DLF Phase – I, II, III. “All residents are advised to use water judiciously on 04.07.2019 to avoid complete dry condition,” states the notice.