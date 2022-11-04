Water supply to be hit for 24 hours in Gurgaon on Nov 7: Here are the localities that will be affected

Water supply will be suspended for a day in several upscale parts of Gurgaon from 10 am on Monday morning to 10 am on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

According to the statement, posted by the Infrastructure – 2 Division on Thursday, this is because a 600 mm pipeline from the boosting station in Sector 16 is being shifted on account of an NCRTC project.

The affected areas will include DLF Phase 2’s X Block and The Villas Society, DLF Phase 3’s U and S Blocks as well as the Pink Town House area, Cyber City, commercial establishments from DLF square and Gateway tower till DLF Corporate Park on MG Road in DLF Phase 3, MG Road from Sikanderpur Power House till Nathupur, the villages of Nathupur and Sikanderpur and their vicinity.

The notice also advised residents of these areas to use water carefully in order to avoid running out. Further, inquiries regarding the NCRTC work can be made to the officer concerned, Bhuvnender Singh, via his contact number 9717697183.

A similar shutdown happened in several parts of the city including Old Gurgaon on August 22, when water from the Basai treatment plant was shut for a day owing to shifting of a pipeline due to work on an arterial road between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.