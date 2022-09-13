Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi today and tomorrow

Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of ongoing work by Delhi Metro and the repair of a damaged water line.

Water supply in northeast Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiva Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri and nearby areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said Tuesday.

This is on account of work that is underway–the interconnection of a loop line laid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from the Bhagirathi water treatment plant to the Gokulpuri flyover.

Water supply will also be affected in Meera Bagh, Peeragarhi, Sunder Vihar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village and Ambica Vihar from 12pm to 6pm on Tuesday owing to the repair work of a damaged water line near the Surajmal Stadium metro station.

The DJB has asked residents to store sufficient water and said that water tankers will be available on request.

The DJB central control room can be contacted on 011-23527679 and 23634469.