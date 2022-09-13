scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi today and tomorrow

The Delhi Jal Board has said that water tankers will be available on request.

This is on account of work that is underway – the interconnection of a loop line laid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from the Bhagirathi water treatment plant to the Gokulpuri flyover. (Representational image/File)

Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of ongoing work by Delhi Metro and the repair of a damaged water line.

Water supply in northeast Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiva Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri and nearby areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said Tuesday.

This is on account of work that is underway–the interconnection of a loop line laid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from the Bhagirathi water treatment plant to the Gokulpuri flyover.

Water supply will also be affected in Meera Bagh, Peeragarhi, Sunder Vihar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village and Ambica Vihar from 12pm to 6pm on Tuesday owing to the repair work of a damaged water line near the Surajmal Stadium metro station.

Also Read |Delhi likely to get thundershowers in next six days

The DJB has asked residents to store sufficient water and said that water tankers will be available on request.

The DJB central control room can be contacted on 011-23527679 and 23634469.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:43:07 am
