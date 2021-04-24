Water supply to be affected Sunday evening onwards in parts of Delhi

In a statement, the DJB blamed Haryana for reducing the amount of water released in the river and said supply in Delhi will remain affected till the situation improves. (File photo)

Water supply will be affected Sunday evening onwards in parts of Central, South and North Delhi due to a reduction in water level of the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday.

“Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad pond to 668 ft against the normal level of 674.5 ft, and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been curtailed from water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal,” the statement read.

“Water supply shall be affected in the evening of April 25 (till) the evening of April 26 and so on till the pond level improves to normal,” the statement added.

A DJB official said water level in the river has continued to remain low for past few weeks and that the Board has raised the issue being faced with Haryana in the Supreme Court. The official added that the Board will try to maintain a normal supply in the morning hours but it would be affected in the evening.

Areas where water supply is likely to be affected include places around Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar Delhi Gate, Burari and areas within the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).