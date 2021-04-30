Water supply to be affected Saturday onwards in parts of Delhi, says Jal Board

Water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected Saturday onwards due to a reduction in the water level of river Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Friday said.

In a statement, the DJB claimed that Haryana was not releasing the required amount of water in the river which is causing a shortage in the capital. As a result, the board said, water production at three plants has been curtailed to a certain level, which will impact water supply in parts of north, central, south, and west Delhi, the cantonment area and also parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“Due to depletion of Wazirabad pond level, to 667.20 ft against the normal level of 674.50 ft, and reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been adversely affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants. Water supply shall be affected on May 1 in the morning and evening and so on till the pond level improves to normal,” the DJB statement read.

Areas likely to be affected include places around Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Delhi Gate, Burari, and areas within the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a plea on the water supply issues in Delhi, including the DJB’s allegation that Haryana has reduced the share of water the capital receives through the river Yamuna.

This is the second such statement issued by the board this week. A few days after the issuance of the first statement on April 24, the water level in the river had nearly returned to the normal level, a DJB official said, adding that it has now been reduced again.

Officials from within the DJB and also in the Haryana government have said that due to less snowmelt and inadequate rainfall over the past year, the water level in the Yamuna has remained low.

Haryana officials have also claimed that they are supplying the required amount of water to Delhi, even as they face a shortage within the state.