Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday

Parts of South, Southeast, and Northeast Delhi are likely to witness a shortage in the water supply on Friday and Saturday. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed consumers that the annual task of flushing the underground reservoir and booster pumping station will affect the water supply on January 6 and 7 in some areas and has asked residents to store sufficient water.

The areas that will be affected include Greater Kailash-II, Malviya Nagar, Munirka, Garhi, East of Kailash, Chirag Delhi, Mehrauli, Green Park, Deer Park, Vasant Kunj, DDA Flats Sarai Kale Khan, Shastri Park, Gautampuri, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Usmanpur, Nangal Village, Rangpuri village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Kishangarh, Chand Nagar, Dayanand Colony, Seelampur, Mahipalpur, and adjoining areas.

Residents can request DJB for water tankers. The central control room can be contacted on: 011-23527679 and 1916.