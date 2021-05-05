Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi from Thursday

In a statement, the DJB blamed Haryana government for reducing the amount of water released in the river, causing a dip in the level of Wazirabad pond, from where water is picked for treatment by three DJB plants. (File)

Water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected Thursday onwards due to low water level in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the DJB blamed Haryana government for reducing the amount of water released in the river, causing a dip in the level of Wazirabad pond, from where water is picked for treatment by three DJB plants.

Water supply is likely to be affected in parts of north, south, central, west Delhi, cantonment area and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area due to this, the DJB said.

The DJB has twice released similar statements last month – on April 30 and April 24 – blaming the Haryana government for not releasing the required amount of water in the river, and water supply being affected in parts of the city due to this.

“Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad pond, at 667.20 ft against the normal level of 674.50 ft and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been adversely affected (at) Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Water supply shall be adversely affected on May 6, May 7, May 8 and so on till the pond level improves to normal,” the statement released on Wednesday said.

Areas where water supply would be affected include places around Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Delhi Gate, Burari and areas within the NDMC.

A DJB official claimed water level in the river has been fluctuating since a month. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition on issues being faced in water supply in Delhi, including the DJB’s claim that Haryana has reduced the amount of water Delhi is supposed to receive through the river.

A DJB official said that three water treatment plants which are affected due to low water levels in the river require a total of 250 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to operate on full capacity, against which they were receiving 194MGD as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officials within the DJB and also in Haryana government have said that the river has been drier than usual in the past few months due to less snow melt and inadequate rainfall last year.

Haryana officials have also claimed that they are supplying the required amount of water to Delhi even as they face a shortage within the State.