Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Water supply to be affected in Gurgaon; authority requests residents to use water judiciously

GMDA officials said the irrigation NCR channel, through which raw water is supplied to the water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai in the city had been breached.

gurgaon water supplyThe authority requested the people to use water judiciously, adding that water supply is expected to be restored within 36 hours.
Water supply to be affected in Gurgaon; authority requests residents to use water judiciously
Water supply in the city will remain affected due to a breach in the NCR water channel supplying raw water to water treatment plants in Gurgaon, said officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday. The authority requested the people to use water judiciously, adding that water supply is expected to be restored within 36 hours.

GMDA officials said the irrigation NCR channel, through which raw water is supplied to the water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai in the city had been breached.

“Due to the breach in channel, the water supply of Gurgaon city has been badly affected. Hence, rationing of water supply is being done to the city from both the water treatment plants. It is expected to be restored within 36 hours or till the repairs in NCR raw water channel. All the residents of Gurgaon city are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry condition,” said an official from infrastructure-2 division, GMDA.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 08:51 IST
