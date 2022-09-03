scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Water supply to signages: Inter-dept meeting in Gurgaon discusses key issues

In the meeting, officials said to provide water supply in Gwal Pahari area, HSVP has been directed to complete on priority the balance work of laying of 450 mm pipeline which will be connected to the upcoming boosting station of GMDA at Gwal Pahari.

gurgaon meetingCEO GMDA said untreated sewage and wastewater cannot be discharged into the creeks and the matter must be rectified at the earliest. (Photo: @OfficialGMDA/ Twitter)

A coordination committee meeting of local authorities chaired by CEO Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to discuss and review issues pertaining to different agencies and their redressal was held in Gurgaon on Friday.

The meeting was attended by officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM), traffic police, PWD (B&R), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and irrigation department.

“We have initiated this series of coordination meetings to connect on one platform with various local government agencies to cohesively address issues falling under their jurisdiction. The scope of work to be undertaken is outlined and all respective agencies are to mutually cooperate in the execution of the task required to improve the infrastructure or civic amenities concerned in a time-bound manner,” said Sudhir Rajpal, CEO GMDA.

In the meeting, officials said to provide water supply in Gwal Pahari area, HSVP has been directed to complete on priority the balance work of laying of 450 mm pipeline which will be connected to the upcoming boosting station of GMDA at Gwal Pahari. “In Sarhaul village, MCG will take up pending work pertaining to pumping machinery and infrastructure development within three months, to commission two boosting stations in the village,” said an official.

To curb improper discharge of Sector 42 sewage in creek no 1, MCG has prepared the estimate for connecting the sewer line with GMDA master sewer line, said officials. CEO GMDA said untreated sewage and wastewater cannot be discharged into the creeks and the matter must be rectified at the earliest.

“Recently, the Haryana chief minister had directed that for the ease of identifying ownership of city roads by citizens, signboards of all departments concerned should be installed. Work has begun in this direction and all agencies have been allotted their asset ids. A period of 15 days has been given to all agencies to install maximum informatory signages on their road assets,” said Rajpal.

Officials added for increased public utility services in the city, the geospatial division of GMDA has mapped and identified GIS based locations of existing and proposed public toilets for execution by MCG and MCM and a total of 90 new toilets have been proposed in high public footfall areas.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:00:52 am
