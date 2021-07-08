Amid water supply issues, Raghav Chanda’s 4 am inspection of Delhi reservoirs

With complaints of water supply being affected in several parts of the city, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha inspected several water reservoirs of Central and West Delhi, along with Delhi Jal Board officials at 4 am on Thursday.

“He has given strict instructions to officials to maintain pre-determined water levels at each such reservoir so that water supply is regular and uninterrupted,” the government said in a statement.

The issue of water availability and quality has come up several times over the past two months in Delhi, with complaints pouring in from several quarters. The Delhi unit of BJP has also been raising the issue, with former unit chief Manoj Tiwari holding “paani panchayat” in 10 assembly constituencies in North East Delhi.

Last month, Chadha had held a meeting with DJB officials and has asked them to visit areas where problems were being reported from, along with the area MLAs and prepare a roadmap to sort the issues.