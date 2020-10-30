Water supply in South, NE Delhi to be hit

Water will not be supplied in parts of Delhi on Friday morning due to rise in ammonia levels in raw Yamuna water, which has affected treatment capacity of Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar water treatment plants. (Representational image)

Water will not be supplied in parts of Delhi on Friday morning due to rise in ammonia levels in raw Yamuna water, which has affected treatment capacity of Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar water treatment plants.

The morning supply will not be available in parts of south, east, north east and New Delhi areas, including Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Lodi Road, Okhla, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli and Greater Kailash, a statement from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Thursday.

As of 7 pm, the level of ammonia in raw Yamuna water was 3 parts per million (ppm) against safe levels of 0.5ppm, a DJB official said. Ammonia levels rose as raw water from the Upper Ganga canal has been stopped due to its annual maintenance, which otherwise helps in dilution when ammonia level rises, the official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd