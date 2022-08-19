Water supply in Gurgaon to be hit for 24 hours on August 22

Water supply in parts of Gurgaon city, including several sectors and colonies in Old Gurgaon, will be affected for 24 hours from August 22 to August 23 with the master water supply pipeline from the Basai water treatment plant being shut for a day due to ongoing construction work on an arterial road between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Thursday.
A notice from an executive engineer from the infrastructure-II division stated that the work of shifting of 1,200 mm pipeline is required for the construction of an arterial road between Umang Bhardwaj Road to NPR (Northern Peripheral road) in Gurgaon.
“The work was earlier scheduled from July 13 to July 14, but it could not be taken up due to inclement weather conditions. It has been rescheduled on August 22 from 8 am to August 23 8 am (total 24 hours) due to which there will be full shutdown for 24 hours and water supply will be affected during this period in sectors 4,5, 9, 12, 14, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 23 A, Gurgaon village, Dayanand colony, Rajiv Nagar, Sheetla colony, Dharam colony, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar phase 1 and 2, Maruti Udhyog, HSIIDC, Chauma, Dundahera, Mullahera, Carterpuri and nearby areas,” the notice said.
A GMDA official said that supply from the Basai water treatment plant will be stopped for 24 hours due to relocation of the water pipeline. “The residents of these areas are advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry condition from August 22 to August 23,” the official added.
GMDA supplies water to the city from water treatment plants at Basai and Chandu Budhera.
