Water supply in Gurgaon to be affected on Friday due to cleaning of pipeline

Water supply in several parts of Gurgaon will be affected for about 12 hours on Friday, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) carrying out “special repair” of a pipeline near IFFCO Chowk.

Advertising

In a public notice issued in this regard, the GMDA has stated that water supply will be affected between 7 am and 7 pm. “This is to inform that special repair of the pipeline near IFFCO Chowk from Boosting Station Sector-16 has been scheduled to be done on 26.07.2019 and due to which there will be a full shut down for 12 hours and water supply will be affected from 07:00 am to 7:00 pm.” the notice said.

“During the shutdown, no supply would be possible from Boosting Station to Master Water supply Zone-II which includes mainly sector 17, 29, 42, 43, Sushant Lok-I, MG Road, DLF Phase-I, II, III and surrounding areas. All residents are advised to use water judiciously on 26.07.2019 to avoid a completely dry condition.” the notice added.