Water supply in Delhi to be a challenge this summer, says DJB

The main sources of water for the Jal Board are the Yamuna, Ganga, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) channels that pass through Punjab and Haryana, bringing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said summer 2021 is likely to be more challenging in terms of water supply as compared to previous years. In an advisory to all officers, it said: “More areas have been covered through piped water supply network as compared to previous years and, as such, water supply infrastructure is expected to be on higher stress.”

DJB officials said the advisory has been issued to ensure effective implementation of the summer action plan, which will be made public soon. It states that divisional water emergency units are required to be in full preparedness, in addition to flushing water lines and ensuring equipment is maintained and functional.

“It is important that the central control room as well as water emergencies should be put on high alert to record complaints… and to redress them in a time-bound manner. It has to be ensured that the area where there is no supply of water, or there is disruption of regular water supply, the water supply is made available within half an hour of receiving complaints,” the advisory states.

During summers, the average demand of potable water in Delhi increases more than the average 1,100 million gallons per day (MGD), against which the DJB can only supply 935 MGD.

Repairs planned by the Punjab government of the Bhakra Main Line water channel is expected to cut off 232 MGD or 25% of water supply to Delhi for a month from March 25. DJB officials said they are in talks with the Punjab and Haryana governments to postpone the repairs until after summer.