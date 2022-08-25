scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Water supply hit in Gurgaon, several residents rely on tankers

GMDA officials said after completion of work for shifting of the pipeline and connection of the newly laid pipeline, leakage was detected at three locations, due to which the water supply had to be stalled to rectify the leakage.

Residents said private suppliers were charging as much as Rs 1,200-2,000 for a tanker.(Representational)

Water supply in several parts of the city especially Old Gurgaon areas remained affected for the fourth consecutive day, with residents having to purchase water from private tanker suppliers. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Thursday late evening said the water supply had partially resumed in most areas and supply is likely to be normalised soon.

On August 18, the GMDA had said that water supply in sectors 4,5, 9, 12, 14, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 23 A, Gurgaon village, Dayanand colony, Rajiv Nagar, Sheetla colony, Dharam colony, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar phase 1 and 2, Maruti Udhyog, HSIIDC, Chauma, Dundahera, Mullahera, Carterpuri and nearby areas, would be affected for 24 hours from 8 am on August 22 to 8 am on August 23 due to shifting of 1,200 mm master supply pipeline from Basai water treatment plant, which was required for the construction of an arterial Road from Umang Bhardwaj chowk to Northern Periphery road in Gurgaon.

GMDA officials said after completion of work pertaining to shifting of the pipeline and in the process of connection of the newly laid pipeline, leakage was detected at three locations Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, due to which the water supply had to be stalled to rectify the leakage.

Residents said private suppliers were charging as much as Rs 1,200-2,000 for a tanker.

Anup Bajaj, a resident of Palam Vihar, said, “We have been suffering for the past four days due to mismanagement of the authorities and have been dependent on private water tankers, who are charging extortionate prices. We had made arrangements for only one day as was communicated. In certain areas, people are struggling to arrange water from tankers. The authorities should immediately resolve the problem.”

Anant, a sector 21 resident, said, “The situation has become worse in the last two days. No water tanker has been arranged by the authorities despite several requests. The tanker mafia is charging high prices to exploit us.”

Officials said the pipeline work was completed and welding work done and a concrete layer was laid on top of the pipeline by Thursday morning, following which the first water supply pump was started around 9 am. After strengthening the concrete layer, another pump will be activated, they added.

“We are step-by-step increasing the water pressure and monitoring the water flow in the pipeline. Water supply to most connections of the GMDA has now resumed and water allocation in the underground tanks in Palam Vihar, Sector 23 / 23 A, Sector 12 A, Rajeev Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Mianwali, Chotu Ram Chowk and other locations is in progress. Once we attain maximum pressure of the pipeline, the tail ends will also receive the water supply,” said Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, infrastructure 2 division, GMDA.

The GMDA said to address the shortage, the authority and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram provided tankers at various locations to cater to the requests of people in Palam Vihar, Sector 23/23 A, Sector 12 A, among others.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:07:46 pm
