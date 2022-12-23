Water supply to be hit in several Delhi areas on Christmas weekend

Water supply to some key areas in Delhi, including CR Park, Aurobindo Market, Kailash Hill, RK Puram, Dilshad Garden among others, will be affected during Christmas, between December 24 and 25 due to annual maintenance work, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said.

“Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 24.12.2022 & 25.12.2022 in the following areas. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement,” an official said.

Other areas where residents will face a water shortage are L & H Block – BPS Dilshad Garden, Old Seemapuri BPS, Shivalik Apartment, RK Puram Sectors 3 and 4, K-40 CR Park, 28 Block West Patel Nagar area, Inderpuri JJ slum clusters, DG (II) new Vikaspuri and F Block and Dilshad Colony in North East Delhi, officials added.