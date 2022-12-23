scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Water supply to be hit in several Delhi areas on Christmas weekend

The Delhi Jal Board said that the water supply will be affected due to annual maintenance work.

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement, a Delhi Jal Board official said. (File)
Water supply to some key areas in Delhi, including CR Park, Aurobindo Market, Kailash Hill, RK Puram, Dilshad Garden among others, will be affected during Christmas, between December 24 and 25 due to annual maintenance work, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said.

“Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 24.12.2022 & 25.12.2022 in the following areas. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement,” an official said.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:10:45 am
