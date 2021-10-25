Water supply in Gurugram to be affected on October 27 and 28

Water supply will be affected in parts of Gurugram from October 27 to October 28, as the master water supply from Water Treatment Plant, Chandu Budhera, towards Boosting Station Sector 51 will be shut, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said in a public notice.

The shutdown is for shifting a pipeline due to a construction project in Basai village. As such, residents were advised to use water judiciously on October 26, 27 and 28.

The notice, issued on October 22, stated that the work, which will be taken up by Infra 1 Division of the GMDA, will lead to a 36-hour shutdown from 12 am on October 27 to 12 am on October 28.

” During the shutdown period water supply to Village Chandu, Village Budhera, Village Dhankot, Sector- 37-C & 37-D, Village Gadoli, Air Force Station, Central Park, Sector- 51 Boosting Station, Sectors 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, DLF- Phase- V and DLF Phase- I (D) will remain suspended,” the statement informed.