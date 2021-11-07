Water supply across Delhi to return to normal by Sunday evening: Delhi Jal Board

Water supply across Delhi is likely to return to normal by Sunday evening, said Raghav Chadha, vice-chairman, Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Parts of Delhi where water supply had dipped in the last 24 hours, like East, North East and South Delhi, will see normal supply by evening, he said. The DJB Board has resolved the situation after talks with the Haryana government, he added.

Around Diwali and Dussehra, the Ganga canal closes for annual maintenance, and this, combined with the increased pollution levels in the Yamuna, has caused major disruption in the water supply. The maintenance of the Ganga canal is also complete and water supply from it will resume by Sunday evening, Chadha said.

Water treatment plants in Delhi that had been affected by rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna river are gradually returning to operating at optimum levels. The water in the Yamuna coming from Haryana was polluted by increased ammonia levels, Chadha said. Water treatment plants can treat ammonia levels up to 1 part per million (ppm), but the levels had risen to 3 ppm this time, he added. Production at the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants had fallen by around 50%, while production was also affected at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants since water could no longer be purified completely, he said.

DJB sources said that ammonia levels had fallen to around 0.9 ppm on Sunday morning, and the plants had returned to functioning at over 90 per cent of their capacity. From the time that pumping is disrupted, it can take around 18 hours for the plants to begin operating at normal capacity, sources said. Water supply has been disrupted across several areas of Delhi from Saturday onwards.

On Sunday morning, the Sonia Vihar plant was running at 95 per cent to 97 per cent of its capacity, while the plant at Wazirabad had returned to operating at around 98 per cent of its capacity. The Bhagirathi water treatment plant was running at around 93 per cent to 95 per cent of its capacity.