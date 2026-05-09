Water shortage in Dwarka: Tried to rationalise supply, ‘no significant improvement observed’, says DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday said that it had attempted to rationalise water supply by “operating sluice valves on loop lines”, but “no significant improvement was observed”, even as seven CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) societies in Dwarka — “situated at the tail end of the distribution network” under (CT) command tank 2 Madhu Vihar — continued to face short supply of water for the last 30 days.
Operating a sluice valve involves specific steps taken to ensure proper water distribution in loop lines and prevent damage to the infrastructure.
The water shortage being reported by CGHS societies in Dwarka is not only a case of reduced household supply, but also a problem linked to how water is supplied through the area’s distribution network.
In Dwarka, treated water is not supplied directly from the water treatment plant to individual societies. The DJB supply chain begins at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP), from where treated water is carried through main transmission lines to command tanks and underground reservoirs. From these points, water is pushed into local distribution lines that feed sectors, pockets and housing societies.
The CT system is important because it divides the area into different supply zones.
In this case, the affected societies fall under CT-2 Madhu Vihar, which functions as one of the command points for parts of Dwarka. Water from such a command tank is distributed through a network of pipelines, valves and loop lines before it reaches the internal underground reservoirs of housing societies.
According to DJB officials, the affected societies are located toward the far end of the pipeline system. In such locations, water pressure can drop by the time supply reaches the final stretch, especially if there is uneven drawal, inadequate pressure, valve imbalance or losses along the line. As a result, residents staying at the tail end may receive water for a shorter duration or at lower pressure than those located closer to the main supply point.
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The DJB said on Friday that it attempted to rationalise supply by operating sluice valves on loop lines. Such measures are taken to balance supply between different parts of a command area, particularly when some pockets are receiving more water while others are facing short supply.
The DJB said sufficient tankers are being deployed daily to fill the underground reservoirs of the affected societies. These reservoirs are the internal storage tanks inside societies. Once filled, water is pumped from these tanks to overhead tanks or into the society’s internal distribution system, from where it reaches individual flats.
The Indian Express spoke to three senior DJB officials who maintained that Dwarka WTP is functioning on optimum
capacity.
“Command tank 2 had 4.5 m water level early Friday, which is above the allocated capacity of 4.2 m. This clearly eliminates possibilities of supply concerns from the WTP and command tanks,” said a senior official.
“We are not just talking about music or the bond between India and Israel, we are not just celebrating culture which is the best connection between people all over the world, but also a very special relationship and orchestra that had a leading role in culture around the world…” said Azar.
On India-Israel relations, Azar said that Jews always felt very safe in India. “They continue to feel safe because India has always been a society of acceptance of the other…. We stand together; we have been working together to create the capabilities that we need to overcome the challenges, and I am sure we will prevail…,” added Azar.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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