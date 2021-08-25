scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Water, power won’t be disconnected in unauthorised colonies, SDMC passes proposal

There are around 1,800 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, where a sizable population lives.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
Updated: August 25, 2021 9:48:17 pm
At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

In a move ahead of civic polls next year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday passed a proposal to not disconnect water and electricity connections in unauthorised colonies.

The civic body also directed officials to reverse previous orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in such colonies. The proposal was approved in the House meeting of the South MCD.

The municipal bodies usually write to the Delhi Jal Board and electricity departments to cut connections of water and electricity if it finds any illegal construction in such areas.

The proposal was tabled by BJP’s Indrajeet Sehrawat, Leader of the House. The proposal said that since the municipal corporation did not pass building layout plans in unauthorised colonies, all construction in such colonies was done without a valid building plan.

Sehrawat said that after the passage of the PM-UDAY scheme, these colonies have got legal status, so it is not fair to cut their water and electricity.

“The House meeting of the SDMC proposes and requests the commissioner not to issue orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in such colonies,” the proposal said.

Mayor of South MCD Mukesh Suryan too said: “After PM-UDAY, they are not illegal colonies, so to stop this we have passed the proposal.”

“However, if someone will do unauthorised construction over water bodies or on government or forest land, then there are provisions to stop it, and it would not be allowed,” he said.

