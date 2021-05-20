Water pipelines damaged after road caves in, supply in outer southwest Delhi to be affected

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement that two of their pipelines that carried water from treatment plants to the underground reservoirs were damaged in the incident.

Water supply in outer southwest Delhi villages will be done through tankers for the next three days as a road caved-in in Najafgarh area following heavy rain on Wednesday, damaging water pipelines.

The incident has also caused partial damage to a building adjacent to Khaira Road near Dhansa Stand metro station, said a spokesperson of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“A portion of the road along with the footpath at Khaira Road… caved in late last night after a drain burst in the area due to excess flow of continuous rain water…. Senior DMRC officials are at the site to supervise the repair work,” the spokesperson said.

“DMRC has taken up the repair work and water supply is likely to be restored by May 24. Till then, water will be made available to the residents through tankers,” the statement said.

The affected areas include Gopal Nagar, Todarmal Colony, part of Najafgarh bazar, villages Chhawla, Pandwala, Tajpur, Daulatpur, Jhuljhuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanhera, Jhatikara, Issapur and other adjoining areas.

The DJB has issued telephone numbers on its social media channels for the public to avail water tankers.

The DMRC spokesperson said, “All efforts shall be made to complete the work at the earliest. DMRC is now filling below the road with additional concrete to avoid the recurrence of this problem in the future.”

Delhi received 119.3 mm of rain on Wednesday, which is the highest ever 24-hour record for the month of May since records began, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).