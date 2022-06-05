Water, parking issue on top of residents’ minds as Rajinder Nagar bypoll comes closer

A narrow road that leads to Naraina village is lined by two- and three-storey concrete houses, vendors selling vegetables and fruits on either side and posters of BJP and AAP candidates dotting the walls. The road gets even narrower as one goes further in, making it impossible for vehicles to get by. The village is a part of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, which is set to see a bypoll on June 23.

The seat fell vacant after area MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated by the AAP to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He had won the seat by a margin of 20,000 votes against BJP’s R P Singh in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections. For the high-stakes election, the AAP has fielded MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak as its candidate while the BJP announced former councillor Rajesh Bhatia (57) as its pick. The Congress fielded its former councillor, Prem Lata.

Developed by the government to rehabilitate Punjabi refugees from Pakistan after the Partition and named after India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad, the area is dominated by Punjabis who constitute around 35% of the population. Like most areas in the capital, it is a mix of rural and urban. It has three dominant villages — Dasgarha, Todapur, and Naraina. The urban areas of Old and New Rajender Nagar are among the most strategically located residential colonies in Delhi – it is close to Central Delhi, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh Market – and is also the hub for UPSC aspirants as it is home to several coaching centres.

While the urban areas have a predominantly Punjabi population, the villages have a mixed demography comprising Jats, Yadavs and Rajputs. Purvanchalis too live in large numbers in the area.

At Naraina, residents comprise Purvanchalis, Punjabis, Muslims, Khatiks (Dalit) and Rajputs. Water and sewer issues are on top of residents’ minds.

Narendra Kumar Tomar, who was into the business of blueline buses and is now retired, said: “As summer peaks, the water problem also increases. The earlier MLA (Chadha) was the Delhi Jal Board head and we thought that he would end the problem. But he has now gone to Punjab. There are weeks when water comes once in a day in several pockets. There are also problems of sewer water getting mixed with drinking water…”

Arun Kumar, a shopkeeper, added, “In the past 15 years, the population of the village has doubled but sewer pipes are of the same length. It should have been replaced.” “The drains too are choked,” he said, pointing to plastic bottles, chips packets and other waste thrown in the nallah near his shop.

A little distance away is the small upscale locality of Inderpuri. Issues here mainly include parking, problems in getting houses constructed, traffic jams and encroachment.

Sushma Khatri, who has been living in the area for the past 20 years, said, “MCD officials harass us when we try to construct extra floors. This is a regularised colony…”

At the local AAP office in the area, party worker Nishant Kapoor said problems of residents have been addressed. When asked about complaints against Chadha, he said, “There was Covid for two years… then he was given responsibility of Punjab. But that doesn’t mean work in the constituency was ignored.”

The original inhabitants of Rajender Nagar said infrastructure has not been able to keep pace with the real estate boom. “Most houses are now builder flats. Water and sewer lines were built for a limited number of people, but the added pressure has led to choked sewers. During the monsoon, roads get waterlogged…,” said Deepu Chibber, a resident of New Rajendra Nagar.

The constituency also has several slum clusters, including a few in and around Naraina Industrial Area. At R block jhuggi near Ratanpuri Chowk, which has around 200 jhuggis, residents said their main issue is lack of adequate community toilets. “Over the past few years, the maintenance of these toilets has improved. While they are cleaner, there are only 10 for over 200 jhuggis. People have to wait for hours to use them,” said Noor Jahan, a resident of the area.