Water level remains low in Yamuna, supply affected in Delhi

With water levels in the Yamuna remaining low, supply to the national capital has been affected.

While the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had issued an alert on February 25 warning consumers of low supply on account of water shortage in the river, officials said on Monday that the water level had not improved much since then.

On Monday, the water level at the Wazirabad pond was 671.7 ft against a normal of 674.5 ft, reducing the water production at the Wazirabad plant from 134.5 MGD (million gallons per day) to 83 MGD.

Water production at the Chandrawal water treatment plant, which also depends on the Wazirabad pond for raw water, was around 75% of its regular efficiency, according to a note issued by the DJB.

The water level a week ago, on February 26, was also 671.7 ft.

Water from the Wazirabad water treatment plant is likely to be available at low pressure till sufficient water is received in the river, according to the DJB.

Supply is likely to be hit in parts of the city including Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, East and West Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Sangam Vihar, Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, parts of the Cantonment, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas.

Low water levels at Wazirabad usually result in a tussle between the Delhi and Haryana governments over water shortage in the national capital and the quantity of water supplied from Haryana. Last year, the DJB had written to the Haryana Irrigation Department requesting an additional 150 cusecs of water. It was a harsh summer in terms of water supply last year. In June 2022, the water level at Wazirabad had dropped to around 667.7 ft.

The ammonia level in the river was also high on Monday – 3.1 ppm (parts per million) – against the capacity of the DJB water treatment plants to treat ammonia up to around 1 ppm.

Northwest India has received low rainfall this winter. In February, the monthly rainfall over northwest India was 76% below the long-period average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Having received no rainfall in February, the deficit in Delhi was 100%.

IMD scientists have attributed the low amount of rainfall this winter to fewer western disturbances affecting the plains of northwest India. From January 1 to February 26, Haryana recorded a rainfall deficit of around 62%.