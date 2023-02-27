Water level dips in Yamuna, supply affected in parts of Delhi

Ahead of summer, water levels in the Yamuna have already begun to dip, hitting water supply in parts of Delhi. The water level in Wazirabad, from where the Wazirabad water treatment plant draws raw water, was at 671.7 ft on Sunday evening. This is below the normal level of around 674.5 ft.

According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, the last time that water levels began to dip in the river in the month of February was in 2018. The Wazirabad water treatment plant produces around 120 MGD (million gallons per day) of water out of the average production of around 953 MGD in the city.

On Saturday, when the water level at Wazirabad was 671.8 ft, the DJB issued a warning to alert consumers that water production at the plant had been affected due to less receipt of raw water in the river, and water supply from the plant would be available at low pressure till there is sufficient water in the river. Areas that are likely to be affected are Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Timarpur, Jahangirpuri, Burari, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Defence Colony, parts of the Cantonment area and adjoining areas of South Delhi.

Last summer, the water level in the Wazirabad pond had dropped to around 667.7 ft in June, disrupting supply in the city. The DJB had written to the Haryana Irrigation Department last summer asking for an additional 150 cusecs of water to be released into the river.

Delhi has received no rainfall at all this month, recording a 100 per cent deficit, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists attributing it to fewer western disturbances affecting the city. For the period from January 1 to February 26, Delhi has seen a rainfall deficit of 48 per cent, data from the IMD shows. For the same period, Haryana has recorded a ‘large deficit’ of around 62 per cent in rainfall. Northwest India as a whole has recorded a 28 per cent deficit in rainfall since January.

Delhi is also not expected to receive any rainfall over the week ahead, going by the IMD forecast.