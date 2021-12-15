Water from Haryana’s Badshahpur drain to be treated by Delhi govt

The Delhi government plans on treating around 95 MGD (million gallons per day) of water in the Badshahpur drain that comes from Haryana and falls into Najafgarh drain, which further meets the Yamuna river, according to Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

A senior official at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said that water in the Badshahpur drain will be treated using ‘in-situ technology.’ Floating wetlands and aerators are likely to be deployed in the flowing water to treat it, he said.

Floating wetlands are platforms deployed on the surface of the water. These platforms house plants with roots that reach into the water and absorb nutrients from it.

Water from another drain that comes from Haryana, drain number 6, is being treated at the sewage treatment plant at Narela, according to a communication from the DJB.

The DJB had announced in September that Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purification plants would be set up in areas that depend on water tankers and where ground water level is high but not usable due to salinity or suspended solids. Okhla, Dwarka, Nilothi-Nangloi, Chilla, Rohini and Najafgarh are the areas that have been identified so far to set up these plants, according to the DJB.

A total of 90 MGD of water is likely to be produced using these plants, which are likely to be completed in a year. The plant at Najafgarh is likely to process around 10 MGD. These RO plants are being set up by private companies and the DJB will purchase water from them.