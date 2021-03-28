Water for parks: National Green Tribunal asks South body, Delhi Jal Board to reach a consensus

The National Green Tribunal has asked the chief secretary to look into a dispute between the South MCD and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over supply of treated waste water to parks (File photo)

The National Green Tribunal has asked the chief secretary to look into a dispute between the South MCD and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over supply of treated waste water to parks.

In an application before the Tribunal, the South MCD said it maintains 6,822 parks in the capital, where borewells were being used to extract water for irrigation. These borewells were sealed following orders of the NGT in January — to ensure fresh water is not used for gardening in parks — and in place of this, the DJB was to supply treated waste water here either through pipelines or tankers.



In an order on Friday, the NGT’s principal bench said, “It is stated that DJB has to ensure supply of treated water with adequate pressure, and, wherever piped supply is not available, to supply such water by tankers. DJB is in the process of providing a piped network from STP to the parks. But till such pipelines are laid, there is need for tankers for supply of water.”

The bench, led by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, added that hiring tankers was not the responsibility of the municipal corporation, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee member secretary has also asked the DJB on March 9 to hire tankers for this purpose.



“We are of the view that inter se dispute of Municipal Corporation and Jal Board can be better resolved at the higher level in the administration, taking into account all practical considerations, including availability of funds and need for conserving scarce resource of drinking water, in accordance with directions of this Tribunal already issued in the subject,” the order read. The application was disposed of with directions issued to the chief secretary to look into the matter and take an appropriate decision.