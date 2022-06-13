Water crisis: Delhi BJP leaders meet Haryana CM, request him to ensure supply to capital

Leaders of the Delhi BJP Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the national capital, and urged him to supply water to the city from his state. State BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was part of the Delhi BJP delegation, said Khattar assured them of full cooperation on the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had also urged Haryana to release water, saying that the Yamuna river had dried up.

Gupta tweeted, “In a meeting with Haryana CM ML Khattar along with Delhi BJP, urged him for supply of water due to growing shortage in Delhi during intense heat. Haryana has been for years supplying water to Delhi and Haryana government has also assured full cooperation on our request.”

Also read | Delhi in deep water due to poor planning: Haryana govt

In a memorandum submitted to Khattar, the Delhi BJP expressed gratitude to the neighbouring state for supplying water to Bawana and Haiderpur water treatment plants during summer.

According to the memorandum, Haryana supplied 84,000 MGD (million gallons per day) water in 2015, 88,000 MGD in 2016, 88,500 MGD in 2017, 88,000 in 2018, 89,500 MGD in 2019, 92,000 MGD in 2020, 92,500 MGD in 2021 and 85,500 MGD so far this year.

“I urge you on the behalf of Delhi people to provide some more water to Delhi so that they can go about their lives normally,” said the memorandum signed by Gupta.