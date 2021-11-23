Soon, water connection at click of a button: Delhi Jal Board

People will no longer have to stand in line to get new water and sewer connections, water tankers or to get their water metres tested.

After regional transport offices, several services offered at zonal revenue offices of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are being shifted online completely.

In a meeting between DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain and senior board officials, it was decided that to strengthen the water billing system, making it more transparent, all services of the zonal revenue offices will be migrated to the online M-Seva app and make it completely faceless.

“This is a huge step towards achieving the dream of a new era of governance that will be corruption-free, transparent and will make life easier for our citizens. The services of the Delhi Jal Board will be made faceless and online portals will be introduced to bring services under one roof.

Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi avail online DJB services and register their grievances. Each zone will have a help desk to assist consumers in case they face any issue while availing online services,” Jain said.

Consumers can register for the services online by visiting the Delhi Jal Board website, or on the M-Seva mobile app.

Jain also directed DJB officials to create a backend portal to see billing history with details of photographs, changes done by ZRO (zonal revenue officer) with access to CEO, all members and minister office.