Friday, August 12, 2022

Water commission issues flood warning for Yamuna in Delhi

The warning is for a ‘severe’ flood situation, which means that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to touch or exceed the ‘danger level’. The danger level at the Old Railway Bridge is 205.33 metres.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 7:32:01 am
An official at the city’s flood control room confirmed that a warning had been issued for Friday with the possibility of the water level touching the ‘danger’ mark. (File)

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood warning for the Yamuna in Delhi on Friday.

The warning is for a ‘severe’ flood situation, which means that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to touch or exceed the ‘danger level’. The danger level at the Old Railway Bridge is 205.33 metres. An official at the city’s flood control room confirmed that a warning had been issued for Friday with the possibility of the water level touching the ‘danger’ mark.

As of 10 pm on Thursday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 203.98 metres, below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres. The water level on Thursday night had fallen from a figure of around 204.12 metres at 6 pm. The highest level recorded on Thursday was 204.29 metres at around 9 am.

The highest flood level attained at the Old Railway Bridge is 207.49 metres recorded in 1978.

A ‘severe’ flood warning remains on the forecast for the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge from Aug 13 to 16 as well.

While Delhi recorded only traces of rainfall on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have recorded heavy rainfall. The peak discharge from the Hathnikund barrage located on the Yamuna in Haryana on Thursday was 2,21,786 cusecs at around 2 pm, according to staff at the flood control room. This had reduced to around 1,65,527 cusecs at 11 pm. The discharge from Hathnikund determines the level of water downstream in Delhi.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 07:32:01 am

