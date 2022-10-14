Water bills in Greater Noida to arrive via SMS, prep to begin for Gangajal project

Water bills for allottees will soon arrive via SMS, according to a statement from the Greater Noida Authority. At present, the bills have to be accessed via the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) website.

In a meeting of the GNIDA water department, CEO Ritu Maheshwari directed water bills to be sent to mobile numbers of allottees along with a payment link, where they can pay their water bill after entering the relevant allotment number. She also directed the payment to be linked with ‘Mitra’ app, which has facilities for bill and arrear payment. A proposal to tie up with Paytm for bill payment was also accepted.

Instructions were also issued for ‘Know Your Allottee’ certification to be completed in order to update mobile numbers. According to GNIDA this step will benefit about 35,000 consumers.

A non-KYA allottee online payment option will also be arranged for those allottees who have not completed the certification. The CEO also asked officials to start the work to supply water on priority to sectors and villages where it is not currently being supplied.

Maheshwari issued instructions to prepare for the arrival of Ganga water from Haridwar after cleaning of the Ganga canal, in order to quickly start supply of water to first phase sectors. The Gangajal project envisions 85 cusecs of water to be drawn for Greater Noida from the Upper Ganga canal.