Water bill deadline extended in Delhi

The deadline to apply for a Delhi Jal Board scheme offering waiver of pending water bills till March 30, 2019 has been extended in view of the Covid outbreak. Consumers with metered connections can now apply for the scheme until September 30, as opposed to the earlier deadline set in June. The scheme waives the late payment surcharge (LPSC) completely for domestic customers and also offers a rebate of 25% to 100% on the principal component of the bill, based on the category of colony they live in. For commercial consumers, the LPSC would be cleared if they pay the principal component before the deadline.

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said, “The government is extending the scheme keeping in mind that many consumers would avoid going to the ZRO office during this pandemic… (and) considering the health of the consumers.”

