Watchman arrested for killing woman after she refused to establish physical relations with him and his friend

A 40-year-old watchman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a woman after she refused to establish physical relations with him and his friend in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area, police said.

The accused was identified as Sushil and is a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

During interrogation, Sushil confessed to the crime and told the police that he along with his friend killed the woman after she objected to establish physical relations with both of them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

A team has been sent to apprehend his co-accused, the police said, adding that they will interrogate and cross-check Sushil’s version with that of the other accused once he is apprehended.

On October 6, the body of a 42-year-old woman was found near a vacant house in Vivek Vihar area and the deceased was identified as a resident of neighbouring Ghaziabad.

The owner of the house did not reside there and the watchman used to look after it.

Meanwhile, locals had also alleged that Sushil indulged in immoral activities inside the house, the police added.

